Doctors continue stressing the importance of hand washing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The message of washing your hands and covering your mouth when you sneeze and cough has been said many times over the last few weeks.
Some may be thinking that it’s common sense. Good hygiene isn’t a new concept, but some people have bad habits that could be spreading serious germs.
Some scientists and doctors said they are having to spend a lot of time telling adults how to wash their hands and cover their sneezes.
One thing heath experts know about viruses is that they can travel up to six feet, which is why they warn anyone who has been within that range of a coronavirus patient to watch for symptoms.
They ask if you cough or sneeze to cover your nose and mouth, something people immediately tend to do with their hands. To avoid spreading germs, experts say you might be better off using your elbow.
For the best outcome, infectious disease doctor Jill Weatherhead said the best way to cover a cough or sneeze is with tissue.
“Covering your nose, covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze, preferentially with a tissue or a napkin, something that can be disposed of is very, very important,” Doctor Weatherhead said. 'You don’t want to cough or sneeze into your hands."
Doctor Weatherhead said when you use a tissue to cover you cough or sneeze, germs are thrown away.
