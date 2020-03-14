Duke Energy suspends disconnection for nonpayment during coronavirus pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Duke Energy on Friday announced on Twitter that it won’t disconnect power for those unable to pay their utility bills “effective immediately.”
“We are here to support you during this uncertain time,” the utility company said in a tweet.
(Story continues below the tweet)
According to its website, Duke provides energy to 7.4 million customers in the Carolinas, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, and retail natural gas services to more than 1.5 million customers in the Carolinas, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.
