FORECAST: Rainy, chilly start to the weekend

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WAVE) - Today will be a cold and gloomy day. Widespread cold rain pushes in this morning and remains throughout the day; some snow may mix in with the rain in southern Indiana initially. Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s and low 40s during the day.
The rain moves out tonight as temperatures return to the 30s.
Tomorrow will be a respite from the gloomy weather as partly sunny skies return with highs in the 50s. It will be mostly cloudy Sunday night with lows in the 30s.
The upcoming workweek features highs in the 60s and 70s and multiple rounds of rain.
