Friday the 13th ends with second deadly LMPD-involved shooting in less than 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hours after LMPD Chief Steve Conrad shared details about an early-morning shooting involving three of his officers, the department is now investigating a second deadly officer-involved incident that took place Friday night.
Conrad was at the scene in the 8000 block of Blake Lane in PRP late Friday night, taking questions from reporters about the second deadly shooting in less than 24 hours.
Conrad said the call came in after 9 p.m. about a domestic situation in the 5500 block of Maryman Road. A man then left on foot from there toward Blake Lane, where officers confronted him. At some point, Conrad said, the man indicated he had a weapon, and reached into his waistband. That’s when officers fired.
David Callaway lives just a few houses down from where the drama unfolded.
“I looked up to there where the cop lights were and the I heard like, pop, pop, pop, 16 gunshots, I swear,” he told WAVE 3 News reporter Kaitlin Rust. “And then all of the sudden, I hear yelling, and screaming, and they said he’s down, and that’s just wild. Three house down from me.”
Four officers were at the scene, but Conrad said it wasn’t clear how many of them fired at the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.
“Police work is incredibly dangerous,” Conrad said. “We hope and pray we don’t have to use weapons in the line of duty. That’s something we take very seriously.”
Conrad said the department will release more details at a news conference Saturday afternoon.
Early Friday morning, an LMPD sergeant and two detectives were serving a warrant as part of a narcotics investigation. A shootout ensued, killing a woman inside a home.
