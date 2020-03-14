Gov. Beshear confirms 16 total positive coronavirus cases in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear has announced in a press conference Saturday afternoon that two new coronavirus cases have tested positive in Kentucky.
This brings the total number of positive cases to 16 in Kentucky. Seven cases have been reported in Harrison County, four cases in Jefferson County, three in Fayette County, one in Bourbon County, one in Nelson County, and one in Montgomery County.
A 27-year-old female in Harrison County has been reported as out of the hospital and recovering, according to Beshear.
Beshear also said that one patient’s health is in question and more updates will follow later. The governor did not mention the location of the patient in question.
In the conference, Beshear said 31 more tests will be coming back from the state lab Saturday night, and more positives are to be expected.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.