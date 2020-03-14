JCPS parents scrambling after schools close for three weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS parents are scrambling to figure out what to do with their kids, who now have three weeks off from school.
Students won’t return to school until April 6 because of fears over the coronavirus.
“This came out of nowhere,” said Vontreil Bailey, whose child attends Engelhard Elementary School. “They should have been prepared for this. There should have been a warning ahead of time.”
Thursday, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio announced the district will close for three weeks. It will still provide free lunches for all students 18 and under at 43 sites through drive-through and walk-up services. But that doesn’t provide enough comfort for Erica Merrifield, who works full time and has three children.
“It just feels like the world is unfolding,” Merrifield said.
Bailey is a full-time student. She said she’s scrambling to find someone to watch her children. She said she wants all staff and children to stay protected, but said students will lose a lot during the extended break.
“But I just don’t think they should have gave them a three-week break,” Bailey said. “You already gave them two weeks as is, and in that week they’re not learning anything.”
Added Merrifield: “They’re sending them home with packets, but how often can they keep up with it versus their teacher teaching them.”
Parents at Engelhard Elementary said they didn’t have enough time to stock up on food, and they’re worried they won’t get paid if they need to stay home with their children.
“My son’s like, ‘You’re scaring me,’” Merrifield said. “I’m like, ‘Well, you need to know how serious it is.’”
“I’m nervous,” Bailey said. “I’m scared I’m going to catch it and get it, so I’m very nervous. I just hope we get through this.”
As of now, JCPS is expected to reopened April 6, and the last day of school has been pushed back to June 10. Parents said there are still many uncertainties, that they want their children virus-free but are now concerned about their safety while out of school.
