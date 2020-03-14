JCPS prepares sites for breakfast and lunch pickup while schools are closed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students and families of Jefferson County Public Schools will be able to pick up both breakfast and lunches while schools are closed through April 6.
JCPS announced on Thursday that all schools would be closed beginning Monday, March 16 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was made with direction from the Governor and local health experts.
During this time, JCPS will be setting up 45 sites where students will be able to pick up both meals during the closure.
The district is operating 35 sites at school locations and eight mobile sites Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for each child present, regardless of the time they arrive.
For a list of locations, click or tap here.
