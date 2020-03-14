Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana governor letting school districts decide on closings
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor says he’s leaving the decision on whether schools should be closed to local leaders, even as his top health official acknowledged uncertainty over how widespread the coronavirus is in the state. Dozens of school districts have closed for at least two weeks, and the Indiana high school boys basketball tourney was called off Friday. Gov. Eric Holcomb is warning people to take precautions seriously to slow the spread of the virus. Indiana has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 illness. But State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box says Indiana is probably actually close to the 1% statewide infection rate estimated by Ohio’s state health director, amounting to about 70,000 people.
OFFICERS INDICTED-EXCESSIVE FORCE
3 Muncie officers indicted in federal excessive force cases
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Three Muncie police officers have been charged in connection with the use of excessive force during arrests and attempts to cover it up. The Justice Department says Friday that 34-year-old Joseph Winkle, 30-year-old Jeremy Gibson and 50-year-old Joseph Krejsa were indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Indianapolis. Winkle and Gibson are officers. Krejsa is a sergeant. Winkle is charged with depriving four people of their rights to be free from excessive force and writing false reports. Gibson is charged with depriving a man of his right to be free from excessive force. Krejsa is charged with two counts of writing false reports.
DOCTOR'S SLAYING-ARRESTS
Man gets 50 years in Indianapolis doctor's 2017 killing
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 19-year-old man who pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a prominent Indianapolis doctor has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. Devon Seats agreed in January to plead guilty to murder and three counts of burglary in the November 2017 slaying of Dr. Kevin Rodgers. He was sentenced Thursday after trying unsuccessfully last month to back out of that plea deal and proceed to trial instead. The Indianapolis Star reports that a judge sentenced Seats to 50 years on the murder charge and eight-year terms on each of the burglary charges, to be served concurrently.
INDIANA WETLANDS
Indiana legislators pass bill seeking to deregulate wetlands
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s protections for certain wetlands would end under legislation state lawmakers approved in the waning hours of their session. The bill was authored by a legislator whose family was once cited by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for destroying wetlands. It would remove state oversight of certain wetlands near what are dubbed regulated drains, which are thousands of miles of man-made ditches, streams, sewers and drainage pipes built throughout Indiana to reduce flooding. The measure passed each chamber mainly along party lines, with Republican approval and Democrat opposition. The Indianapolis Star reports that it's heading to the governor's desk.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-MARRIAGE AGE
Tougher Indiana law on under-18 marriages wins approval
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anyone younger than 18 will need a judge’s permission in order to get married in Indiana under a law change approved by state legislators. The proposal approved late Wednesday by lawmakers would repeal the state’s current law that allows those as young as 15 to marry if they have parental consent. The new law would only allow 16- or 17-year-olds to marry someone no more than four years older after obtaining approval from a juvenile court judge. Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Karen Engleman of Georgetown cited concerns that girls who marry before 18 have greater risk of sexual and domestic violence, along with higher poverty and high school dropout rates.
INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL-GROPING ALLEGATIONS
Proposal fails on path forcing out Indiana attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Negotiations fell apart among Republican legislators on a proposal that could have forced Indiana’s attorney general from office if his law license is suspended over allegations that he drunkenly groped four women. The House and GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb backed a proposal that would’ve prohibited anyone whose law license has been suspended for at least 30 days from serving as attorney general. The proposal died as this year’s legislative session ended late Wednesday. Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill awaits a decision from the state Supreme Court on whether he’ll face any punishment. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray says senators weren’t protecting Hill but were worried about interfering in the election process.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE
Indiana lawmakers back banning local rental regulations
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican lawmakers have endorsed blocking Indiana cities from regulating rental properties, a move that opponents argue threatens existing local protections for tenants and would tilt state law heavily in favor of landlords. The state Senate and House both voted in favor of it Wednesday as lawmakers reached the end of this year’s legislative session. Republican leaders argue that tenant-landlord regulations should be uniform statewide, but tenant advocates maintain the proposal would be unfair to the some 2 million Indiana residents living in rental housing.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana schools being allowed 20-day break to stem virus
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana schools will be allowed to close for 20 days for rest of this school year among steps the governor’s office announced toward helping stem the coronavirus spread. Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday also discouraging non-essential gatherings of more than 250 people in sites such as churches, stadiums and auditoriums. The announcement came as the NCAA and the Big Ten called off basketball tournament games scheduled for Indianapolis and a worker at Fiat Chrysler’s transmission factory in Kokomo tested positive for the coronavirus. The state health department also reported another confirmed COVID-19 illness, giving Indiana 12 cases.