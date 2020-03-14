Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Beshear urges senior centers to close in-person activities
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has urged Kentucky's senior centers to temporarily close for in-person activities. It's another step to protect the elderly from the new coronavirus. Nearly 200 senior centers prepare about 8,000 meals daily across Kentucky. Beshear said Friday efforts are under way to ensure elderly Kentuckians relying on those meals continue receiving them. The state's chief justice says most court proceedings will be postponed for nearly a month. Eleven people in Kentucky have tested positive for coronavirus. Overall, 118 people in Kentucky have been tested for the virus and 107 of them were negative.
OFFICER SHOT-SUSPECT KILLED
Police: Officer serving warrant wounded, woman killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say a wounded officer is expected to recover after being shot during a drug investigation that killed a person Friday morning in Louisville. Police said detectives were serving a warrant at an apartment when they were fired upon and returned fire. One officer, Sgt. John Mattingly, was shot in the leg. He is expected to fully recover. A suspect, Kenneth Walker, left the apartment and surrendered. He has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer. A woman inside the apartment was pronounced dead at the scene. Lt. Ted Eidem said police are still investigating her involvement.
BC-JAILER-PERJURY CHARGE
Former Kentucky jailer sentenced to jail on perjury charge
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky jailer has been sentenced to spend a year in jail after being convicted of perjury. The Paducah Sun reports that Graves County Circuit Judge Tim Stark told former McCracken County Jailer Tonya Ray during her sentencing on Thursday that public officials have to be held accountable. He said a sentence of probation would “unduly depreciate the seriousness of the offense.” A jury convicted Ray in January on one count of perjury. Stark said he would “look favorably” on any request for shock probation, which can be filed 30 days after incarceration.
APPEALS COURT NOMINEES
Panel announces nominees for appeals court seat
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Two attorneys and a judge have been nominated to fill a judicial vacancy on the Kentucky Court of Appeals. The Judicial Nominating Commission announced on Thursday that the nominees are James Richard “Jason” Coltharp Jr. of Paducah, Joe Christopher “Chris” McNeill of Paducah and C. Rene Williams of Dixon. The person chosen will serve on the 1st Appellate District, Division 1, which is composed of 24 counties in western Kentucky. The governor has 60 days to appoint one of the nominees to succeed Christopher Shea Nickell, who was elected in November to the Supreme Court.
STATE PLANE-GOVERNOR
Auditor calls for more transparency of use of state aircraft
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's auditor is calling for greater transparency on the use of state aircraft by elected officials. Auditor Mike Harmon says most flights taken by the state's former governor lacked documentation on their purpose. Harmon released his report Thursday. He notes that most of those flights were on aircraft operated by state police. Under state law, he says the purpose of those flights doesn't have to be documented. Harmon's report stems from a review of the use of state aircraft by former Gov. Matt Bevin and former Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton between January 2016 and September 2019. Bevin and Hampton, both Republicans, left office in December.
HORSE TRAILER CRASH-AIRPORT
Truck hauling horses crashes into plane, driver injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A truck driver transporting a horse trailer crashed into an airplane at Kentucky's Blue Grass Airport. The driver was hospitalized Thursday and the severity of his injuries weren't immediately released. Airport spokeswoman Amy Caudill says the tractor-trailer hit the side of a Tex Sutton airplane causing the Boeing 727's wing to go through the truck's cab. Caudill says the truck was on the ramp picking up horses that arrived from California. She said two horses on the truck were fine. There were three other people in the back of the truck who weren't injured. Airport operations weren't impacted since horse transports occur away from the terminals.