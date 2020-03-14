Mayor Fischer announces closures of libraries, community centers in wake of coronavirus updates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer has announced that many Louisville Metro attractions will be temporarily closing amid coronavirus fears.
In a conference on Saturday, Fischer said that all 17 Louisville Free Public Libraries would be closed to the public. Fines and late fees will be waived by patrons holding onto books, and were asked to keep their materials and to not drop them off until libraries reopen.
Community centers will also close effective immediately, including the Mary T. Meagher Aquatics Center. These centers are expected to remain closed until April 5, pending further updates.
Five community centers will be open for the sole purpose of meal distribution. Around 26,000 frozen meals will distributed to people over 60 over the next three weeks starting on Tuesday.
The community centers that will be open for meal distribution are:
- Shawnee Community Center
- Beechmont Community Center
- Sun Valley Community Center
- Wilderness Road Senior Center
- Arthur S Kling Community Center
The Mayor also announced that city’s parks and golf courses will remain open, however rentals of facilities and shelters will be closed through April 5.
The Louisville Zoo will also close high-traffic indoor areas and attractions, while all outdoor exhibits will remain open for the time being.
