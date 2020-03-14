Some groceries facing issues meeting demand, fulfilling online orders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s easy as opening up an app on your phone, but picking up or getting your groceries delivered isn’t or at least that’s what some local shoppers are saying.
“Today, I got everything I needed,” shopper Christy Cowan said. She said she got lucky because other days haven’t been so easy shopping. “This past week, we went out a couple of times, there was stuff that was low."
As more cases of coronavirus are confirmed, people online are even having a tough time getting orders fulfilled.
Many users have posted comments on Facebook saying online orders and delivers were canceled or delayed.
“This only started happening, I don’t think they planned for it,” shopper Chris said. “We saw a truck a grocery store last night after 10:00, restocking something, it was a whole semi and almost empty.”
Walmart’s U.S. CEO responded to our request for comment, saying in part, “This started in over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, food and consumables and now it’s moving in to our food businesses and supply chain to you. The supply chain team, the replenishment teams are working hard to get you product.”
Companies like Walmart, Kroger and Meijer say they’re ensuring their employees are safe and healthy, while providing service to its customers.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.