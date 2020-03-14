Spectrum offering free Wi-Fi, broadband access for students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Charter Communications, the parent company of Spectrum, announced Friday they would be offering 60 days of free access to Spectrum’s internet services for new customer households with K-12 and college students.
Starting March 16, the company will begin offering free access to its network to new student customers in order to help them and local communities continue to learn in a remote setting.
“In the coming weeks, many Americans will be affected either directly or indirectly by COVID-19 and Charter is focused on serving and supporting our 29 million customers. Americans rely on high speed broadband in nearly every aspect of their lives and Charter is committed to ensuring our customers maintain reliable access to the online resources and information they want and need.” Charter said in a press release.
Spectrum is offering 60-day free service to households with students at speeds up to 100 Mbps for those who do not already have a subscription. Charter will also continue offering Spectrum Internet Assist for low-income households that offers speeds up to 30 Mbps.
To enroll in the program, call 1-844-488-8395. The company said that all installation fees will be waived for new student households.
