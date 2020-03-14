Suspect dies in shooting after robbery attempt at Radcliff pharmacy, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Radcliff Police Department are currently investigating after a suspect died during a robbery attempt at a pharmacy store.
Police headed to the scene around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning on reports of a shooting at Apothecare Pharmacy on East Lincoln Trail Boulevard, according to The News-Enterprise.
Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross confirmed with WAVE 3 News that there had been a robbery attempt at that location, where an employee of the store shot the suspect.
Police said that the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details have been released at this time, investigations are ongoing.
