Body camera footage of Deadly PRP Shooting released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD released body camera video and new details, Saturday, of a deadly officer involved shooting in PRP.
Third division officers were called to a home on Maryman Road around 9 p.m. Friday for a domestic issue.
Lt. Ted Eidem said this wasn’t the first time officers were called to this home for that reason. The caller told police the suspect removed his ankle monitor, was violating a protective order, and had a gun.
The suspect was on house arrest for domestic assault against the person who called.
Once officers arrived, they spotted the suspect wandering around the neighborhood and the suspect ran.
During the chase, the body camera video shows a moment where the suspect, dressed in all black, pauses and points something at the officer chasing him. The officer ducks down for cover and asks if he has a gun. As the suspect takes off running again, you can hear the officer calling over the radio that he believes the man is armed.
Police chased him to an unrelated home a few blocks over on Blake Lane, where the suspect hid between two cars.
Officers repeatedly asked him to show his hands for several minutes. The suspect refuses and threatens to shoot them.
After several minutes, the suspect lays down for a moment. Officers said it looked like he was reaching into his waistband for a weapon. More time passes as officers ask him again and again to show his hands.
The suspect made a quick move that, to officers, looked like he was pulling a gun on them. That’s when three officers fire, killing the man.
Only ammunition was found on the suspect’s person. Investigators found a handgun, ditched in the area where police were chasing him.
Chief Steve Conrad identified the officers, who are now on administrative reassignment, as Joe Borst, Jessica Davis and Nathaniel Lovewell.
Davis and Lovewell both have only commendations in their personnel files. Borst does not have commendations nor does he have any disciplinary actions.
The suspect’s name has not been released.
The public integrity unit is investigating.
