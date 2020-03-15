Crews battling fire at Brown Suburban Condominiums on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews are on scene of the Brown Suburban Condominiums on Bardstown Road Sunday afternoon after reports of a structure fire.
According to Metrosafe, calls came in around 12:38 p.m. to a structure fire on the 3300 block of Bardstown Road.
Extra fire crews were requested on scene to help extinguish the fire.
Jefferson County Fire spokesperson Jordan Yuodis said that residents are being evacuated and that an unknown number of residents are being displaced.
This story will be updated.
