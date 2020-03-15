2 dead after vehicle crashes into home, catches on fire

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Two people died after the vehicle they were inside crashed into a home and caught on fire.
Bullitt County E911 received a report a vehicle hit a house on Highway 44E, near Proctor Lane, around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, according to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived, the house and the vehicle were fully engulfed in flames.
The names of the people who were in the vehicle have not been released.
No one was inside the house at the time.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.