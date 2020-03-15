Indiana State Police, West Baden officer shares dance with teen

WEST BADEN, Ind. (WAVE) - An officer in Indiana was able to brighten the day for a teenager who was in a traffic stop after a school dance Saturday night.
According to the Indiana State Police, a ISP trooper and West Baden police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling through West Baden Saturday night.
During the stop, an officer noticed that the young girl looked sad in the vehicle and asked what was wrong.
The teenager mentioned that she had gotten dressed up for her school dance but no one danced with her.
The officer then asked what her favorite song was and requested to dance with her to make her feel better.
Her dance with the officer was caught on camera and has been shared more than 1,000 times on Facebook.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.