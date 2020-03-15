One woman shot and killed in south Louisville, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting Saturday night in south Louisville where one woman was shot and killed.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to calls of a shooting around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Olde English Ct.
When police arrived, they found a woman suffering a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.
Police said there are no suspects at this time. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
