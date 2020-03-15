Police investigating 3-year-old shot and killed in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after reports of a 3-year-old shot and killed in southwest Louisville.
According to Metrosafe, calls came in around 2:11 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 4200 block of Lees Lane.
Louisville Metro Police said that officers found the 3-year-old girl with a gunshot wound on scene.
The girl was transported to the hospital, where she later died due to her injuries.
Investigators said that girl was not believed to be home alone at the time of the incident.
Police have begun a death investigation on the case.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.