Rick Pitino to return to college basketball coaching at Iona

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former U of L head coach Rick Pitino is back in the college ranks.
On Saturday, the 67-year-old coach was hired by Iona College to be it’s next head coach. Pitino, who has taken three schools to the NCAA Final Four, winning tournaments with both Louisville and Kentucky (although the former’s title was later vacated) will take over for the Gaels head man, Tim Cluess, who resigned on Friday for health reasons.
For the past year and a half, Pitino has coached a pro team from Greece, winning titles with the Euroleague club. He said he’d like to finish the season coaching the Greek team but that league has suspended play indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.
During the fall of 2017, Pitino was fired from Louisville after an FBI investigation revealed the school was involved in a pay-for-play scandal involving a Cardinal recruit. The NCAA has not yet announced any penalties for the university, but a decision on any punishment is expected to come down this spring or perhaps later this summer.
It’s not yet been determined whether or not Pitino will suffer any penalties which could affect his new job at Iona.
“We have no reason to believe that would happen,”Iona College athletic director Matthew Glovanski said to ESPN when asked about the NCAA potentially punishing Pitino.
Iona is located in New Rochelle, NY and plays in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
