Social distancing is key to control coronavirus outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Health officials continue to say a key to slowing the coronavirus outbreak is social distancing.
Despite the warnings from health and city officials, some people may not be understanding the gravity of the coronavirus. That’s why so many schools are closed, events canceled, and people are working from home.
Social distancing refers to avoiding close contact with other people in order to avoid catching the virus yourself and to avoid passing it on.
“It’s not something to take lightly by going to a large party or going to large social gatherings, restaurants, et cetera, because it can make a big impact,” Dr. Mary Rademaker from Norton Healthcare said. “People we know may not have symptoms and yet they can still be spreading the infection.”
Dr. Rademaker said in an interview with WAVE 3 News if you aren’t sick, don’t go to the doctor to try to get tested for the coronavirus. Immediate care centers do not have tests. If you have a mild illness that would not have taken you to the doctor in the past before this pandemic, don’t rush to see your doctor.
We are also still in flu season and a lot of people are now battling allergies. How do you know what it is you are exactly dealing with since so many people are fearful of the coronavirus?
“We have a lot of volume at this time for those reasons you just mentioned,” Dr. Rademaker said. “We are still seeing cases of influenza, like you said, the trees are starting to bloom. The usual allergies we see. The main things you would want to look for would be fever, cough, potentially shortness in breath, those are symptoms that are more significant of this virus.”
Something to keep in mind right now, fear and anxiety about a disease can lead to social stigma towards people, places, or things. For example, the CDC says stigma and discrimination can occur when people associate a disease, such as coronavirus, with a population or nationality, even though not everyone in that population or from that region is specifically at risk for the disease.
Stigma can also happen after a person has been released from quarantine even though they are not considered a risk for spreading the virus to others.
The CDC says everyone can help stop stigma related to COVID-19, the specific strand of coronavirus, by knowing the facts and sharing them with others in your community.
