All YMCA of Greater Louisville branches to temporarily close

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - YMCA branches in Louisville and Southern Indiana announced they will temporarily close starting Tuesday night to prevent spread of coronavirus.
According to a release by the YMCA of Greater Louisville, all branches will close starting at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday and will remain closed through March 29.
Any group activities scheduled within this period will be suspended, including youth sports, swim lessons, youth and senior programs.
Access to the non-YMCA partner services at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA, including the Republic Bank, Norton Healthcare, ProRehab and Family and Children’s Place will follow normal operations.
Updates on the situation can be found at YMCA of Greater Louisville’s website.
