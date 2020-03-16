Derby City Gaming suspending operations for 14 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Amid concerns of coronavirus, Derby City Gaming has announced that it will be voluntarily suspending operations for fourteen days.
According to a post on Facebook, Derby City Gaming will be closing beginning at midnight on Sunday for two weeks.
The company said that there were no confirmed cases at Derby City Gaming and that the decision was made in the best interest of the company’s guests and employees.
Derby City Gaming said to follow their Facebook page for the latest updates on their operating hours.
