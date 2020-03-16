Family Scholar House asks donors for extra diapers amid coronavirus outbreak

Non-profit helps single parents further their education

Family Scholar House is looking for diaper donations amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Source: WVIR)
By Nick Picht | March 16, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 6:38 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville non-profit organization is asking for help securing household items for single-parent families amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Family Scholar House posted a message on Facebook Sunday, encouraging parents to help each other in the days and weeks ahead. The non-profit organization helps single parents continue their education, and the employees act as “start-to-finish supporters and advocates" for those individuals.

The organization’s vice president of strategic initiative, Kate Brackett, told WAVE 3 News since the post was written, donations have poured in. Brackett said employees were “all hands on deck” on Monday sorting and distributing donations to families they serve.

“The uncertainty, I think everyone has it," Brackett said. "But for our families, many of them working part-time jobs. And with it coming out that those are closing now, it’s just a lot of uncertainty where they’re not sure what’s to hold, as everyone is, especially for our single-parent families.”

Brackett told WAVE 3 News the organization has stopped all in-person meetings with clients as the coronavirus continues to spread.

