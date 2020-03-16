Beshear: First COVID-19 related death reported in Kentucky; Restaurants to close in-person dining

Beshear: First COVID-19 related death reported in Kentucky; Restaurants to close in-person dining
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) spreads is largely based on what is known about similar coronaviruses. COVID-19 is a new disease and there is more to learn about how it spreads, the severity of illness it causes, and to what extent it may spread in the United States. (Source: CDC)
By Sarah Jackson | March 16, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT - Updated March 16 at 9:38 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – The first COVID-19 related death was reported in Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Monday during a press conference at the Capitol. Beshear said the patient who died was a 66-year-old Bourbon County man.

The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the state March 6. Since then, a total of 21 cases have been reported.

Schools, church services and several social gatherings across the state have been canceled to help slow the spread of the virus.

Beshear also stated all bars and restaurants would be closed to in-person dining starting Monday. He said drive-thrus, takeout and delivery would remain open and encouraged people to use those options.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.