Floyd County COVID-19 patient is a casino employee, attended several community events

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – Floyd County’s first confirmed coronavirus patient is an employee of Caesar’s Southern Indiana casino.
But health officials said the patient had the potential to come in contact with a lot of people away from the casino as well.
“If you look at the disease and the statistics that have been described so far,” Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Thomas Harris said, “each person who has the disease has been identified as potentially infecting two or three other people. So yes that’s what’s the investigation going on locally and at the state level, to try to determine where this individual was and who he could’ve come in contact with.”
The unidentified patient is currently in isolation at the Baptist Health Floyd facility.
The Floyd County Health Department stated the patient was at the following locations and events:
- Northside Christian Church, 3/8/2020, 11:30 a.m. service
- IHHAS Boys Basketball Sectionals at Seymour High School on 3/7/2020
- Color Guard Competition at Floyd Central High School on 3/7/2020
- High School wrestling match at Floyd Central High School on 3/1/2020
- Attended Caesar’s Casino of Southern Indiana on the following dates: 2/25/2020 thru 2/29/2020 and again from 3/3/2020 thru 3/7/2020 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all days listed.
The patient tested positive for the virus on Sunday after developing symptoms on Friday.
“The patient identified is currently in isolation at the Baptist Health Floyd facility,” Harris said. “All recommended precautions are being undertaken to protect the patient as well as the staff. The medical team is evaluating and monitoring the progress of the patient in close collaboration with local state and federal health officials.”
A statement released to WAVE 3 News on Monday morning from Caesar’s Casino of Southern Indiana said:
“The Floyd County Health department informed us yesterday that one of our Caesars Team Member has tested positive for COVID-19. We are working closely with the health department to address this matter. We are in the process of tracing the individual’s movements and already began notifying those who are determined to have had sufficient contact with this person to require self-quarantine.
We will continue to do our part, by following our hygiene and cleaning protocols, to help keep our Team Members and guests healthy and safe.”
In a video message to the congregation of Northside Christian Church Monday afternoon, Lead Pastor Nate Ross said the church had no details regarding the identity of the patient or where the patient might have been sitting in the church.
The Indiana Gaming Commission ordered all casinos in the state to close Monday morning at 6 a.m.
Floyd County officials are encouraging people to practice good hygiene, social distancing and to avoid touching their face. If people have symptoms, they are encouraged to contact their physician or the Indiana State Department at (317) 233-7125/after hours (317) 233-1325.
