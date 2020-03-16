Floyd County COVID-19 patient is a casino employee

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A patient who tested positive for COVID-19 in Floyd County is an employee of Caesar’s Casino of Southern Indiana.
A statement released to WAVE 3 News Monday morning from Caesar’s Casino of Southern Indiana said:
“The Floyd County Health department informed us yesterday that one of our Caesars Team Member has tested positive for COVID-19. We are working closely with the health department to address this matter. We are in the process of tracing the individual’s movements and already began notifying those who are determined to have had sufficient contact with this person to require self-quarantine.
We will continue to do our part, by following our hygiene and cleaning protocols, to help keep our Team Members and guests healthy and safe.
The casino closed at 6 am this morning and remains closed for two weeks.”
The Floyd County Health Department stated the patient was at the following locations and events:
- Northside Christian Church, 3/8/2020, 11:30 a.m. service
- IHHAS Boys Basketball Sectionals at Seymour High School on 3/7/2020
- Color Guard Competition at Floyd Central High School on 3/7/2020
- High School wrestling match at Floyd Central High School on 3/1/2020
- Attended Caesar’s Casino of Southern Indiana on the following dates: 2/25/2020 thru 2/29/2020 and again from 3/3/2020 thru 3/7/2020 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all days listed.
The patient is in isolation at Baptist Health Floyd. The age, sex and condition of the patient have not been released but officials said the patient is an adult.
Floyd County officials are encouraging people to practice good hygiene, social distancing and to avoid touching their face. If people have symptoms they are encouraged to contact their physician or the Indiana State Department at (317) 233-7125/after hours (317) 233-1325.
