Food pantry at Bullitt Central High School helps out families in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Families in Bullitt County who may be food insecure, are getting help thanks to a food pantry run out of Bullitt Central High School.
When school is in session, students can shop during the day, or their parents can come on Tuesdays from 6 pm to 8 pm. Now that school is out due to the coronavirus outbreak, families can make an appointment to stop by and get food and other items for the family, free of charge. Those appointments are on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 am to 2 pm. In addition to food, students can get hygiene supplies, school supplies and clothing.
Youth Service Center coordinator Christy Hardin says that the Cougar Cupboard allows families to get what they need, without being embarrassed. “You see all the time people will put on Facebook or social media they want to help a family. I think it’s much more awkward for individuals to go and ask someone that they know already. This way they don’t have to do that. They can come here and it can stay confidential. No one sees who does or doesn’t use our pantry.”
Hardin says that as more and more people are unable to go to work, the need for food is going to rise more and more. Dare to Care has agreed to give more money towards stocking our pantry so that organizers can make sure that families stay fed.
If you would like to help the Cougar Cupbord, you can click here, or call Christy Hardin at 502-869-6013.
