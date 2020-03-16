FORECAST: Cool, cloudy start to the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds prevail today as high temperatures rise to near 50°.
A few showers may pass by during the afternoon but most will remain dry.
Scattered showers will increase tonight into early Tuesday morning.
Lows will fall into the 40s tonight.
While tomorrow begins with scattered showers, the rest of St. Patrick’s Day looks drier with highs near 60°.
Tuesday night will be cloudy with lows in the 40s.
Highs warm into the 60s and low 70s Wednesday through Friday as we deal with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
