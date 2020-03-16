FORECAST: Spotty showers early this week, heavier rain later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep a small shower chance in the forecast overnight mainly south of Louisville. Most areas will stay steady in the 40s through Tuesday morning.
That small shower chance will continue early Tuesday in Southern Kentucky, but otherwise a mostly cloudy sky will continue into the afternoon. There could even be a few peeks of sunshine later in the day! Highs will top out around 60 degrees.
A partly to mostly-cloudy sky will continue into Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid 40s.
A warm front will lift north through our area on Wednesday with a breezy, southerly wind boosting temperatures well into the 60s. That warm front will drive in rain and a few rumbles of thunder during the afternoon and evening hours
