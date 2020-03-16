FORECAST: Warmer and wetter weather this week

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WAVE) - Get ready for another cold night! Low temperatures by Monday morning will be in the 30s as skies remain mostly cloudy.
Clouds will continue to be prevalent on Monday as high temperatures get into the upper 50s. A small shower chance during the day will exist south of Louisville in Southern Kentucky, but most will remain dry.
Scattered showers will increase Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, so this will be a chilly rain.
Tuesday will start with scattered showers, but the rest of St. Patrick’s Day looks drier with highs in the 60s.
We’ll see rain chances spike again Wednesday through Friday of next week, with a few stronger storms not out of the question on Friday.
High temperatures will soar into the 70s by the end of the next workweek as that wet weather comes to a close before the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.