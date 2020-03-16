Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are keeping the quarterback that led them within a victory of the Super Bowl. They agreed to a four-year extension worth $118 million with Ryan Tannehill. The Titans announced the deal Sunday, hours after the NFL Players Association approved a new collective bargaining agreement. After being traded by Miami to Tennessee last March, Tannehill went 9-4 overall as a starter, 7-3 over the final 10 games of the regular season. He led the NFL with a career-best 117.5 passer rating and in yards per pass attempt.
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famer Rick Pitino is the new basketball coach at Iona College. Pitino replaces Tim Cluess, who resigned Friday for health reasons after a decade at the school Catholic school in the New York City suburbs. Pitino coached at Louisville from 2001-17 before being fired in a pay-for-play scandal and had been coaching in Greece. The 67-year-old has a 770-271 overall record in college and became the first coach to take three different schools to the NCAA Final Four. He won national championships at Louisville in 2013 and Kentucky in 1996. He also went to the Final Four with Providence in 1987.
UNDATED (AP) — Drayden Van Dyke celebrated winning a race by 10 1/4 lengths at Santa Anita by trading elbow taps in the winner's circle. There were no traditional post-race handshakes because of the coronavirus pandemic. The jockey had already had his temperature taken. Santa Anita in Southern California held live racing with no fans in attendance, like tracks in Arkansas and Maryland. In Nebraska, fans were on hand for racing at Fonner Park until the jockeys decided not to ride after a snowstorm created dangerous conditions. Horse racing is one of the only sports still going on in the U.S. during the pandemic.