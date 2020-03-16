2 high school students dead in Bullitt County crash

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A school and community are mourning two Bullitt Central High School sophomores who died in a crash Sunday.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said around 5:20 a.m. Sunday a car crashed into a home off Highway 44 and Proctor Lane.
No one was inside the home at the time of the crash, but on Monday Josh Mattingly’s home was still outlined in yellow tape.
"I got the phone call and wasn’t sure really what it was about,” Mattingly said. "Anytime you hear about a car hitting a house you know it can’t be good.”
Inside and outside of the tape are pieces that help explain how two Bullitt Central High School sophomores died early Sunday morning.
Mattingly said the tracks in his yard show the car’s path from Highway 44 to the corner of his brick home. The black blotches left behind are burn marks where the car caught fire.
“The car was crushed you could hardly make out anything at all,” Mattingly said. “It was burned up.”
"Pieces of car just all around the yard,” Mattingly added.
Friends said the boys had just left a home where they were hanging out. Classmates who refer to the boys as “heroes” and “legends” are now leaving behind memories at the school door.
“The phone call I got about my house doesn’t even come close to what the families are going through,” Mattingly said. “I can pick up the pieces and put things back together but they’re going to be broken for some time well here on out.”
The coroner has not released the names of the victims.
