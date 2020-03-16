Indiana’s first coronavirus death announced

(WAVE) - Hours after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the state’s first coronavirus-related death, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the same sad news in his state.
Health officials joined Holcomb at a news conference in Indianapolis on Monday afternoon, and one of them confirmed the patient was at least 60 years old. That person has not been identified.
“The problem is the individual would not have died if not having the COVID-19 virus,” Holcomb said.
The governor offered his thanks to doctors and staff members at Community Health Network who cared for the patient who died.
“We’ve worked, prayed and worked to try to prevent this,” Holcomb said. “Sadly we knew it would happen, and still sadly, we anticipate it will happen again."
Holcomb told reporters the patient who died communicated with his wife through video conferencing on an iPad so he would not be alone when he died.
He then stressed the importance of using preventative measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 to others and urged people over the age of 60, especially those with medical conditions, to self-quarantine themselves.
Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box agreed with Holcomb that social distancing is the best way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and urged the public to avoid gatherings of more than 50 people.
“The cases we’re recently seeing cannot be traced back to travel to Italy,” Box said, “or going to a conference with someone who had a positive COVID test.”
The priority of the Indiana Health Department, according to Box’s statements, is getting tests for the coronavirus for “at-risk populations" like nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
Updates on Indiana’s school closures were also offered in Monday’s briefing. Currently, Holcomb said 273 schools are closed in the state. 16 schools are on spring break and indicated they will close at the end of the week.
