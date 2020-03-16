JCPS to provide breakfast and lunch to students at 45 different sites

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All JCPS schools are closed for three weeks, as Kentucky deals with the Coronavirus outbreak. Some good news in this is that kids won’t have to go hungry.
Breakfast and lunch will be given to students whenever they show up at any of the feeding sites.
37 of the stations will be run at JCPS facilities like elementary and high schools. The other eight will be mobile. Each site will run from Monday through Friday from 10 am to 1 pm. Students up to 18 years old can get food. To find the location nearest you, click here. To take a look at what’s on the menu, click here or here.
JCPS says that they have the inventory and labor needed to keep the program going through the rest of the school year, if needed.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.