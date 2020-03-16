JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio breaks down changes being made in district during closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the first day of its meal distribution system, more than 5,500 meals were provided for JCPS students and their families on the first day of the school district’s meal distribution amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Jefferson County Public Schools announced it would close schools last week starting Monday.
Thirty-five sites at school locations as well as eight mobile sites are open Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.. and breakfast and lunch are provided, one for each child present, regardless of their arrival time.
For a list of meal distribution locations, click or tap here.
Monday, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio offered his thanks to the school district’s nutrition services workers who helped make the meal distribution system a success on its first day.
He also addressed the possibility that schools could be closed past the initially-planned date of April 6.
“We also know there’s a strong possibility that being out of school will last much longer than April 6,” Pollio stated. “We’re preparing for that right now.”
The superintendent explained how students are working on school assignments from home through “project-based learning” assignments and said school officials are working to find a way for all students to get internet access so they can be issued assignments during the closure.
He said Chromebooks could be issued to students, but it is unknown how many the district will be able to purchase and how quickly they can be ordered and delivered.
“We’d be looking into those we have in the district and getting them to students,” Pollio said. “If we give one out, we worry about getting it back, but we gotta take big steps to support our kids.”
As of Monday, the last scheduled day of school for JCPS is June 10. Pollio said that date could change depending on how long schools are closed and if the school board forgives some of the missed days.
The superintendent also explained that graduations for high school seniors cannot be held until after the last day of the school year.
“As many organizations figure out how to move forward, health and safety is most important,” he told reporters.
Pollio said custodians are thoroughly cleaning schools as kids and staff are away from the campuses.
He also announced the district’s central office buildings are closed started Monday per the recommendation of government and health officials amid the coronavirus outbreak. A help line for families and staff members of Jefferson County Public Schools who need assistance is available at (502) 313-HELP.
JCPS staff members with the ability to work from home are doing so.
Pollio said the district plans to contact substitute teachers and substitute school bus drivers within the next two days with a plan to have those employees work for the school district full-time.
