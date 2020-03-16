Keeneland cancels 2020 Spring Meet due to coronavirus concerns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Keeneland has announced Monday afternoon that due to health and safety concerns of the outbreak of COVID-19, the track has canceled its upcoming Spring Meet.
According to a release by Keeneland, the decision was made after a guidance announcement by the CDC, which warned against large gatherings of 50 or more people and recommended canceling such events for the next eight weeks.
“Keeneland’s Spring Meet is a rite and tradition that touches every aspect of Central Kentucky and beyond, and the decision to cancel racing is agonizing for our staff, our many loyal fans and our horsemen,” Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said in the release. “During the past several weeks, we have exhausted all avenues for safely conducting our Spring Meet.
"Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have diligently worked with local, state and national partners in health and government to ensure our actions are the most responsible we can take. We all find ourselves in uncharted territory, but nothing is more important to Keeneland than protecting the health and safety of our athletes, stable employees, horsemen, patrons, track employees and the community at large.”
Customers who purchased tickets to Keeneland’s Spring Meet will be issued a full refund automatically.
Keeneland has said that it will continue to provide stabling for horses currently on the grounds, and that no other horses will be allowed onto the grounds for the time being.
