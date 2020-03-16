Kentucky Derby 146: Churchill Downs to announce decision Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs confirmed Monday that it will announce its plans for this year's Kentucky Derby on Tuesday morning.
It's expected to be delayed because of the spread of coronavirus. The CDC on Sunday recommended group gatherings not to exceed 50 people, and on Monday, the White House urged groups not to exceed 10 people for the next 15 days.
The Kentucky Derby is scheduled to go off on May 2 at Churchill Downs.
Legendary trainer Bob Baffert was quoted over the weekend as saying he had heard it would be pushed to June or possibly even as late as September.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.