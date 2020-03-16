Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he has tested negative for the new coronavirus after attending a public event in Louisville where another individual tested positive. Beshear says his test results came back Saturday. He didn't specify the location of the event or when it occurred. Later Sunday, Kentucky Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth said he will self-quarantine at home this week and is awaiting test results after being in the presence of someone last week who tested positive. Beshear's office says Kentucky now has 21 positive cases, up three from a day earlier. They range in age from 27 to 80.