LG&E and KU to suspend disconnects, waive late payment fees

“While we’ve historically taken similar measures during extreme weather conditions, we are in unprecedented times with this virus and we want to ensure that our residential customers, who may need some extra time to make payments, have the additional grace period,” Eileen Saunders, LG&E’s vice president-customer services said in a release. “We are committed to working with our customers who may be having difficulty paying their energy bills and connecting them with available resources that can further assist them.”