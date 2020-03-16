LG&E and KU to suspend disconnects, waive late payment fees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities announced Monday they will be suspending disconnects and waiving late fees to assist customers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The companies will be taking these additional measures to assist customers who may be facing financial difficulties during this time. From now until May 1, customers will not be disconnected from utilities and will waive any late fees accrued by customers having difficulty paying their bills during this time.
“While we’ve historically taken similar measures during extreme weather conditions, we are in unprecedented times with this virus and we want to ensure that our residential customers, who may need some extra time to make payments, have the additional grace period,” Eileen Saunders, LG&E’s vice president-customer services said in a release. “We are committed to working with our customers who may be having difficulty paying their energy bills and connecting them with available resources that can further assist them.”
On Friday, Duke Energy announced that it will also be suspending disconnects for customers unable to pay their bills.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.