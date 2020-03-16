LMPD making changes to minimize officers getting sick

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s police officers are making changes to keep themselves safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Fraternal Order of Police President Ryan Nichols told WAVE 3 News that officers are no longer sharing patrol vehicles to avoid being in confined spaces with someone else.
The divisions also are staggering times for when officers come in to download their body camera videos and for roll-calls.
Nichols said these are just some of the emergency protocols being put in place, but that more changes may come in the future, particularly since LMPD currently has fewer officers than in recent years.
He said officers will continue to respond to crime and safety needs, but they should be mindful of not participating in unnecessary interactions, like for community relations.
Nichols said officers need to use sound judgement as the coronavirus crisis continues to grow.
In the meantime, the department also has canceled all in-service training, like firearms training, and is prepared to offer overtime to healthy officers to make up for those who become ill.
WAVE 3 News has reached out to LMPD to ask about its plans to keep officers and the public safe during this time. The department has not responded.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.