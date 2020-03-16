Local UAW asking Ford plants to suspend operations amid coronavirus fears

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of Ford employees are awaiting what will happen next as the coronavirus outbreak continues to unfold.
Todd Dunn, the President of the United Auto Workers Union Local 862 said the group is asking plants to suspend operations for at least two weeks to protect workers. He said it is something they’ve been asking for in recent weeks with concerns over the thousands of workers who are sometimes in close quarters with each other.
Dunn said the shutdown would be precautionary since Ford has not had any confirmed cases of the virus from any of its facilities. However, testing has been severely limited in Kentucky because of a shortage of kits.
Nationally, the United Auto Workers, General Motors, Ford Motor Company and Fiat Chrysler announced Monday they are forming a Coronavirus Task Force to protect employees of all three companies.
Some Ford employees contacted WAVE 3 News over concerns for their health, and possibly exposing their loved ones who are at higher risk. Dunn said others are concerned about continuing to get paid, especially since not all employees receive the same supplemental benefits.
“There’s no myopic solution,” Dunn told WAVE 3 News. “We are concerned for our union member’s health and their financial health,” he said.
Dunn said the federal bill offering financial aid for employees out of work would not benefit them, as it only supports those who work for companies with 500 employees or fewer.
Dunn said he hopes employees are keeping their distance from one another and spreading out break times to avoid exposure.
The local union also has suspended all in-person meetings and events.
Dunn said Ford is working with employees who call in sick on a case-by-case basis.
In the meantime, Dunn said the local chapter is committed to being part of the solution, not the problem. He said his group will continue to work with Meals on Wheels and Louisville Ministries to help others in the community.
