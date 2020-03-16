Louisville man self-quarantining after he was denied COVID-19 test

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many people across the country are wanting to be tested for the Coronavirus but can't because of how limited tests actually are.
Norton Healthcare announced Sunday they are limiting the number of flu tests too.
With Kentucky sticking to strict criteria, many people showing symptoms are turned away, including 33-year-old Greg Sokoler
Greg is an otherwise healthy father of two small kids, one is 2 and the other is 1.
Greg Sokoler is on day three of his self-quarantine. He’s got a fever, shortness of breath, a cough, as well as aches and pains. With high risk family and friends, as well as a job that he travels for sometime, he decided he needed to start the process and call the state hotline. When Greg called the hotline he said it took a few tries to get through to a person. He said you have to listen to the automated recording twice before it puts you through to a nurse.
“That nurse told me to basically tell Norton Immediate Care that I’m only experiencing flu-like symptoms so they would take me in,” Greg said. “So, there is confusion there whether I was allowed to just go straight to the doctor.”
Greg called his immediate care before going in, which Norton says is the right thing to do so staff is prepared.
Norton said in a statement," The patient demonstrated appropriate consideration for himself, staff and other patients by calling ahead abd letting staff know when he arrived."
He says they gave him a mask and isolated him in a separate room. The doctor called the infectious disease specialist to determine if he qualified for a test, as per Norton’s policy. Norton Immediate Care Centers cannot take a swab sample to send off to a lab, they can only recommend you to a place that can.
“The basic question that they got stuck on and that I was upset about was, have you traveled outside of the country in the past 14 days? Well, no,” Greg said. “Obviously we know it’s here, so, I don’t understand why ‘Did you travel outside the country in the past 14 days?’ is a question to say, OK you’re a candidate. I think it’s a stop gap measure at the moment.” Greg Said.
Norton said they are following the CDC’s guidelines at the moment because of the limited testing. Norton and other healthcare systems are only recommending the sickest and most vulnerable for a lab test. Greg said the staff said he could very well be a candidate for testing, but his overall health makes him no longer a candidate.
“Because I’m 33 years old, not needing to be admitted into the ER, I’m no longer a candidate, and furthermore they’re no longer doing the flu test for adults,” Greg said.
Norton told WAVE 3 News: “Information on COVID-19 is changing rapidly and during this time it is important to prioritize testing supplies for our at risk populations.”
That is why they are also limiting flu tests to high-risk patients, people in the hospital, and exposed health care workers.
“I’m obviously not high risk and I’m one of the lesser people that really need to be tested, but I am experiencing these symptoms I am worried for my friends and family,” Greg said.
His 15 month old child is experiencing a high fever right now that he is monitoring. Greg says he understands the situation with testing right now, he just wishes he could get clearer answers. He paid his $75 copay for the appointment, but left with no test results and no answers.
“You have to go see a primary care physician first and pay a copay, in order to qualify for a test that we don’t have and I think we are just sending ourselves in circles,” Greg said.
The lack of testing is exactly why healthcare professionals are pushing social distancing so hard. Even when it comes to going to the hospital or urgent care, don’t do it unless you would’ve gone before all of this. The systems are becoming overwhelmed which makes it hard to help those who actually need it.
