Louisville man self-quarantining after he was denied COVID-19 test

Greg Sokoler is on day three of his self-quarantine. He’s got a fever, shortness of breath, a cough, as well as aches and pains. With high risk family and friends, as well as a job that he travels for sometime, he decided he needed to start the process and call the state hotline. When Greg called the hotline he said it took a few tries to get through to a person. He said you have to listen to the automated recording twice before it puts you through to a nurse.