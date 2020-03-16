Louisville Mayor Fischer, Ky. Congressman Yarmuth test negative for coronavirus, continue self-quarantine

“I have just learned that my test for COVID-19 was negative. Per Health Department guidance, I will continue to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure, which runs through March 21," Mayor Fischer said in a release. 'In the meantime, I’m working from home, in constant communication with my staff and others in the community as we work through this crisis. I urge all to adhere to the health department guidelines about protecting yourself and your community.”