Louisville Mayor Fischer, Ky. Congressman Yarmuth test negative for coronavirus, continue self-quarantine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth have announced that both of their test results for COVID-19 have come back negative.
After saying that he was being tested and under self-quarantine due to coming into contact with a positive coronavirus case, Mayor Fischer made the announcement in a release Monday afternoon.
“I have just learned that my test for COVID-19 was negative. Per Health Department guidance, I will continue to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure, which runs through March 21," Mayor Fischer said in a release. 'In the meantime, I’m working from home, in constant communication with my staff and others in the community as we work through this crisis. I urge all to adhere to the health department guidelines about protecting yourself and your community.”
Fischer made the announcement of his self-quarantine during a conference call Sunday night. In the conference, he said that the patient that tested positive was a guest at the Speed Ball in the Speed Art Museum on March 7.
The mayor said that he was not experiencing any symptoms of the virus.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth had also come into contact with positive patients in seperate events and had also been tested. On Saturday during a press conference, Beshear announced that his test results came back negative.
Yarmuth announced in a tweet Monday afternoon that his test results have also come back negative.
