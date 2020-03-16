Louisville Zoo to temporarily close to the public

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting Tuesday, the Louisville Zoo will temporarily close to the public to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
In a press release on Monday, The Zoo said the decision was made following the recommendations from Mayor Greg Fischer and the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.
Zoo officials have reported there have been no exposure of COVID-19 at the Zoo.
“The Zoo is a place to escape the hectic pace of everyday life for families in our community,” Louisville Zoo Director, John Walczak said. “While we wanted to remain open and offer a place for families to spend time outdoors, we have a responsibility to do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We are all in this together.”
Animal care teams will remain in place to take care of the animals there while other workers have been asked to stay home.
The Louisville Zoo said it will continue to monitor the outbreak and follow guidance from federal, state, and local authorities to determine when the park will reopen.
