Mack, Walz react to Pitino return to college coaching

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rick Pitino is back in college basketball. The Former UofL and UK head coach takes over at Iona College in New Rochelle, New York.
“I’m happy for him,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “He’s wanted to get back into college coaching and obviously he’ll do a great job.”
“Coach was always great to me,” UofL women’s head coach Jeff Walz said. “Coach Pitino was great to our program and excited for him and wish him the best.”
When Mack was asked if he would have any interest in playing Iona in the near future.
“I don’t think the interest would be reciprocated, so I’m not really worried about putting Iona on the schedule right now.”
He’s right. It’s something Rick Pitino does not seem interested in entertaining.
He was a guest on the Dan Patrick Show on Monday.
Patrick asked Pitino, “Are you gonna schedule Louisville?”
The response was a curt, “No,” from Pitino. “How quick was that answer? I may schedule, I spoke to Cal yesterday, he was nice enough to call me, but I would like to schedule Kentucky in the Garden in the Jimmy V Classic, I think that would be a great draw and that would be exciting to see and I hope John would entertain that.”
