Missing teen with autism found safe in Jeffersontown

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – UPDATE: Oldham County Police have announced that the 18-year-old reported missing has been found in Jeffersontown.
Caleb Vonbusch, 18, was last seen leaving his Oldham County home around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.
Police said on Monday, at around 3:08 p.m. Caleb had contacted his mother from a friend’s house in Jeffersontown.
Dispatchers in Jeffersontown told police officers to respond to that home, where Caleb was found safe. They waited at the home until Caleb’s parents arrived.
Oldham County Police thanked Oldham County EMA, Oldham County Central Dispatch, South Oldham Fire, Ballardsville Fire, Oldham County Task Force and the Jeffersontown Police for their assistance in the search.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.