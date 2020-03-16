More than 5,000 meals distributed to JCPS students on first day of school closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools has announced that on the first day of its meal distribution system, more than 5,000 total meals have been delivered to students and families out of school.
JCPS announced it would close schools starting Monday, March 16 following updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Following this decision, 45 sites were announced where school children could pick up both breakfast and lunch during the closure.
35 sites at school locations as well as eight mobile sites are open Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.. and breakfast and lunch are provided, one for each child present, regardless of their arrival time.
For a list of meal distribution locations, click or tap here.
On Monday, Mark Hebert of JCPS said that 2,739 breakfasts and 2,804 lunches total were distributed between their school and mobile pickup sites on the first day of operation.
The full details are listed below:
Breakfast
Schools - 2,490 meals
Mobile Sites - 249 meals
Lunch
Schools - 2,555 meals
Mobile Sites - 249 meals
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.