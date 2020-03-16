Omni scales back staff amid pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Workers at the Omni Louisville Hotel are feeling the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
WAVE 3 News received calls from employees Monday, stating a number of them had been let go.
The hotel chain confirmed that it can’t keep its entire workforce busy given how travel has slowed and restaurants and bars have been ordered to close.
A representative declined to say how many employees have been affected.
“Like every business, Omni Louisville Hotel is making decisions each day about staffing and limiting long-term business impacts,” spokeswoman Kerri Richardson told WAVE 3 News. “We informed some of our managers to take this week off, and gave them an option to use the PTO."
She added that the hotel will continue to reassess daily while offering employees guidance.
The Omni two weeks ago celebrated its second anniversary at 2nd and Liberty streets in downtown Louisville.
