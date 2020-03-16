25 people in Kentucky confirmed to have the coronavirus; childcare centers & government offices to close

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – The Office of Governor Andy Beshear has confirmed 25 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kentucky. The first COVID-19 related death was reported in the state Monday.
Gov. Beshear made the announcement during a press conference at the Capitol. Beshear said the patient who died was a 66-year-old Bourbon County man, who was already suffering from an underlying illness.
The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the state March 6.
Full-list of confirmed cases:
- 66 M Bourbon, passed away March 15
- 40 F Fayette
- 46 M Fayette
- 31 F Fayette
- 47 M Fayette
- 31 M Fayette
- 27 F Harrison, fully recovered
- 67 F Harrison
- 68 M Harrison
- 54 F Harrison
- 60 M Harrison
- 51 M Harrison
- 69 M Jefferson
- 67 F Jefferson
- 68 F Jefferson
- 80 F Jefferson
- 73 F Jefferson
- 56 M Montgomery
- 53 M Nelson
- 49 M Clark
- 54 M Jefferson
- 34 F Jefferson
- 74 M Fayette
- 33 F Fayette
- 51 M Montgomery
Schools, church services and several social gatherings across the state have been canceled to help slow the spread of the virus.
Beshear also stated all bars and restaurants would be closed to in-person dining starting Monday. He said drive-thrus, takeout and delivery would remain open and encouraged people to use those options.
Beshear said because of the potential job loss created by this mandatory shut down, he also plans to waive the waiting period usually needed to start collecting unemployment.
“We know that the steps we’re taking are going to cause people to lose their jobs,” he said, “We want you to be able to qualify for unemployment, and we don’t want to create impediments that keep you from being able to get through this, which we are going to make sure that we get through it together.”
Beshear said certain other qualifications will be waived as well.
Childcare centers will be required to close by Friday, March 20.
“I know it’s going to be hard, but it’s all necessary. I wouldn’t be doing it if I didn’t believe that we had to do it,” Gov. Beshear said in a statement. “But we will make it.”
A three-month extension will be offered to people who have an expiring Kentucky driver’s license.
Starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, all in-person government offices will close, however changes will be made for people still needing services remotely.
“We are going to make sure people can get the services they need, but we have to model the type of behavior that we want to see from other people,” Beshear said.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.